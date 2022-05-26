Olivia Jade Is a No Bra Queen! See Photos of the YouTuber’s Best Braless Outfits

Olivia Jade has had a passion for fashion ever since she started her popular YouTube channel during her high school years. From try-on hauls to daily vlogs, the social media sensation showed us her styles for different occasions like red carpet events and vacations. During her daily life, however, Olivia likes to relax in casual braless outfits.

The Dancing With the Stars alum attended New York Fashion Week for the first time in 2018 and was pampered with all the Big Apple perks. “I have a private styling session at Marc Jacobs store today,” she said in a February 2018 YouTube vlog. “I didn’t know this would be happening, so I don’t know what to expect.”

As she was gaining more exposure through her online career, her world came crumbling down during the 2019 college admissions scandal. Her parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli paid for their daughter to be guaranteed admission to USC. After the news broke, Olivia dropped out of college and went M.I.A. from social media. For Lori and Mossimo’s part in the scandal, he received five months in prison, while Lori was sentenced to two months. Mossimo was released in April 2021 and Lori in December 2020.

“What’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake,” she said while addressing the scandal for the first time on Red Table Talk in December 2020. “Not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I’m 21,” she continued. “I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

And she has done just that. After her parents served time in prison, and the family addressed their actions, Olivia started to join the online world again and even got cast for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Her style changed after being back in the spotlight and has posted pictures of countless braless looks on her social media accounts.

While trying to paint a new image of herself, the vlogger has been more carefree. After being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in 2021, she claimed to have gained a “newfound confidence” during her time on the show.

“I feel like it kind of makes me emotional in a weird way just because … I’m not gonna cry,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think it’s like a sense of, like, I walk outside in the world the last few years, and I have a lot of, like, an overwhelming amount of guilt and shame.”

Keep scrolling to see her best braless moments!