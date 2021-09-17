Building her brand! Olivia Jade Giannulli still has a big net worth following the college admissions scandal involving her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. See the YouTuber’s job and how she makes money below!

Olivia’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, according to multiple outlets, including StyleCaster and The Cinemaholic. The California native’s main source of income appears to be from her work as a YouTuber and social media influencer.

She boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has posted about partnerships with Vivrelle, Revice Denim and more. She has another 1.84 million subscribers on YouTube, where she vlogs about her daily life, beauty and fashion.

ABC/Maarten de Boer

In addition, the brunette beauty is appearing as a contestant on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Variety reported in 2019 that celebrities receive $125,000 for the pre-show rehearsal period and first two weeks of competitions. Stars can earn additional pay bumps the longer they remain in the competition, tapping out at $295,000.

It’s possible Olivia’s bank account most likely took a hit after her parents were arrested in March 2019 for their suspected involvement in the college admissions bribery scheme. They were accused of paying $500,000 to secure admission for their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, into the University of Southern California (USC). The influencer lost followers and partnership deals amid the scandal.

Although the Full House alum and fashion designer initially pleaded not guilty, in May 2020, Lori and Mossimo both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. In addition, her husband also pleaded guilty to honest services wire and mail fraud. Olivia and Isabella have both denied any involvement in the scheme.

Lori completed her two-month prison sentence in December 2020 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. For his part, Mossimo finished his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, in April 2021.

Olivia broke her silence about the scandal in December 2020 and doubled down on her claim that she didn’t realize her application process was anything unusual.

“I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, so when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong,” she said via YouTube at the time. “I thought this is what everybody does.”

The starlet came under fire for past YouTube videos in which she seemed flippant about college, claiming she “didn’t care” about school and only looked forward to football games and parties. However, she insisted she was a good student.

“[It] makes me cringe that I said those things. I worked my ass off in high school. I really did care. When I was applying, I was not fully aware of what was going on. I think that I put a lot of trust into a person that claimed their profession was college counseling, and it led me in the wrong direction,” Olivia said. “I did work hard, and when this did come out, I was a little confused when I saw stuff about what I had written on my application, and I remember writing on my application about my YouTube channel and VidCon, and there were two very different things, so there was a lot of it that I was like, ‘Whoa.’”