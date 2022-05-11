Now that Olivia Jade is back in the spotlight, her dating life is on full display. The internet personality was in a semi-public romance with Jackson Guthy from early 2019 until their split in August 2021. Who is Olivia dating now? Keep reading for all the details.

Olivia has been romantically linked to Jacob Elordi since December 2021. At the time, the YouTube star and Euphoria actor were photographed out and about in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. As rumors started to swirl, a source told Us Weekly that Jacob and Olivia were “enjoying hanging out together.”

The insider noted that the duo had “been on some dates,” however, they were “keeping it casual.” Neither of them have publicly addressed the romance rumors.

As the new year came around, the two kept a low profile. But in May 2022, they were photographed hanging out once again. This time, Olivia and Jacob hung out together with their dogs at a park in L.A.

Both stars had long-term romances before they were romantically linked. Olivia and Jackson were on and off for a few years, and he stood by her side amid the nationwide college admissions scandal. Olivia came under fire in March 2019 after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli, accepted into the University of Southern California. They eventually pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2020. Lori, for her part, spent two months in jail while Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison.

Amid the scandal, Olivia stopped her YouTube career, but her then-boyfriend stayed close. “Jackson has been there for Olivia. Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” source told Us Weekly in May 2019. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

She confirmed their split via Instagram Stories in August 2021. When a fan asked, “R u single?” She replied, “I am indeed.”

Olivia and Jacob’s romance rumors started shortly after he and Kaia Gerber split after nearly a year together. The actor and model started dating in September 2020 and In Touch confirmed their split in November 2021.

“Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” a source shared at the time. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

Now that Olivia and Jacob have appeared to move on from their past romance, there’s no telling what’s next for the two!