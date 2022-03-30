Olivia Jade Always Looks Smoking Hot in a Bikini! See the YouTuber’s Sexiest Swimsuit Photos

YouTuber and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli has amassed a large following over the years! After she began a social media career in high school, she gained more than one million followers on both Instagram and YouTube by her early twenties. And over time, Olivia embraced her inner confidence by showing off some smoking hot bikini photos online, ranging from different colors and styles, of course!

Whether it’s for a vacation or a playful selfie, the brunette beauty has teased her fans with some steamy two-piece looks, such as in January 2022 when she posed for a cheeky swimsuit-clad Instagram post.

“Don’t mind if I do,” Olivia captioned the moment, in which she had her back to the camera as she turned her head to flash a smile in front of a stunning tropical scenery.

Though she faced backlash for the 2019 college admissions scandal, Olivia made an effort to push aside all the negativity by exploring her dance journey on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. She also opened up about the confidence she gained ahead of her successful run on the hit ABC series.

“I feel like it kind of makes me emotional in a weird way just because … I’m not gonna cry,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021 while visibly fighting back tears. “I think what I was trying to get out was that I have, [over] the last few years, just been, like, a little bit shameful. So, it’s really like having a new sense of confidence, obviously comes a lot from Val [Chmerkovskiy] and being in the show, and I’m just really grateful.”

Unfortunately, Olivia’s time on DWTS came to an end when she and Val were eliminated during “Janet Jackson Night” in November 2021. However, she made sure to show her graciousness for the dancing pro on social media.

“Gonna miss this!!” the social media personality captioned a carousel post of photos featuring her and Val’s various dance moments. “Thank you for being the best damn partner and friend I could ask for. That was so much fun.”

Many viewers also took note of Olivia’s comeback to the entertainment world and commented on her post to praise her for all the hard work she did.

“You seem very nice, charming, likable, vulnerable, honest and extremely talented,” one fan wrote. “You could literally become a professional dancer,” another weighed in, whereas countless others showered the Los Angeles native with more compliments on her dancing skills. “Unbelievable spirit, great dancer, wonderful and resilient person!” a separate commenter added.

Now that she has regained some pride, Olivia frequently shares her sense of style and sultry swimsuit snapshots with her followers.

