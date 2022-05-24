The ultimate baddie! Eva Longoria has been one of Hollywood’s hottest since the early ’00s and has remained at the top of the list due to her killer looks and physique. The Desperate Housewives lead posts weekly “Never miss a Monday” Instagram videos to show how she maintains her abs-olutely fabulous bikini body, putting us all to shame!

“Little late for #NationalBikiniDay but just gonna leave this right here,” she captioned her July 2021 Instagram carousel of photos in endless styles of swimsuits.

Eva discovered a new go-to workout during the COVID pandemic that is unlike the typical pilates or yoga class — although she enjoys attending yoga sessions here and there. The Dog Days actress gets her daily sweat session through various workouts on her mini bungee cord trampoline.

“Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees,” she told Women’s Health Magazine in January 2022 while explaining that the exercise equipment is good for lymphatic drainage.

“It makes me present,” she said while revealing she bounces on the trampoline five to seven days a week.

“You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

It’s not too hard for the Over Her Dead Body actress to create a food plan that helps her stay in tip-top shape, considering she doesn’t even like foods that are meant to be eaten in moderation.

“I don’t like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it,” she revealed. “Bread too — I hate bread. I’m never tempted by the bread basket.”

Like we said before, Eva has always been one spicy woman! The Frontera star was named Maxim’s “Woman of the Year” in 2014 after previously being the publication’s cover girl and winning their Hot 100 Contest in 2005.

“It’s especially awesome after how long it’s been since my first cover,” she said when she received the title at 38 years old.

“I’ve had a beautiful relationship with Maxim over all these years When someone sees the cover of this issue, they’re going to say, ‘ Que rico!’”

