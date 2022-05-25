Hailey Bieber’s Bikini Pictures Will Have You Saying ~Yummy~! Photos of the Model in a Swimsuit

She may be a model and married to one of the hottest singers of all time, but Hailey Bieber is just a simple gal who loves to be in tune with nature. No matter the time of year, she always finds her way to the beach while effortlessly showing off her perfectly sculpted bikini body.

The Rhode Beauty founder was a trained ballet dancer since she was young, so she’s always kept in shape through the art. However, she was forced to quit dancing after suffering from a foot injury in 2015.

Nowadays, Hailey actively attends certain workout classes that are similar to her former passion. “I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in December 2020.

Hailey is often spotted at Pilates classes with famous friends like Kendall Jenner and Euphoria star Alexa Demie. Seriously … if she’s not wearing a cute swimmy, she’s sporting endless workout sets. “I also recently started to box for some cardio. I found that remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health.”

On top of having a noteworthy swimsuit-ready figure, the supermodel has the most radiant skin that seems to glow from within. The bareMinerals global ambassador revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that simply going to the beach is the secret to her striking beauty.

“My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean,” she told the publication. “Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin.”

Hailey also loves to soak up the sun with her husband, Justin Bieber, when the two have free time from their respective careers. The pair enjoyed a romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos after the “Yummy” singer released his 2021 album, Justice. The actress sported a pink string bikini and looked happily in love with the musician.

Whether she’s enjoying a morning cup of joe or showing off a fresh pair of kicks, Hailey does it all in a swimsuit. Don’t believe us? Well, keep scrolling to see the model’s hottest bikini moments!