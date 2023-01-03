Marvel star Jeremy Renner experienced “extensive” injuries following a snowplow accident. Renner underwent surgery on Monday, January 2, and was “in critical but stable condition” after the procedure. He broke his silence the following day, taking to social media to thank fans and family for their kind words and prayers. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the Marvel actor wrote on Tuesday, January 3, alongside a selfie showing damage to the side of his face.

Keep reading for more details and updates about Renner’s injuries.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

One of Renner’s Reno, Nevada neighbors, told TMZ that the actor, 51, was using a “plowing machine — called a Snowcat,” which “accidentally ran over one of Jeremy’s legs, and he was losing a lot of blood from the injury.”

A press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno, Nevada, confirmed that they responded to a “traumatic injury” at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, “in the area of Mt. Rose Highway.”

The statement continued, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office noted that Renner was “the only involved party in the incident.” The office’s “Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Following his arrival at the hospital on January 1, his rep released a statement to Deadline that said the Hurt Locker star was in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow,” adding that he was receiving “excellent care.”

What Are Jeremy Renner’s Injuries?

On January 2, Renner underwent surgery following the incident.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” his rep told People in a second statement. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

What Did Jeremy Renner Say About His Accident?

Aside from his brief social media update on Tuesday, January 3, Renner has yet to share extensive details about the accident. However, some of his famous costars have sent well wishes on social media.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Mark Ruffalo, for one, shared via social media. “Please send healing goodness his way.”