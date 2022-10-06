Effortless. Sofía Vergara is one of Hollywood’s top A-listers … and one of the highest-paid television actresses, might we add. She won over everyone’s hearts when she starred in the uber-comedy series Modern Family through her quick wit, endearing accent and sexy style. Her fashion is just as exquisite off-screen and is often admired by her braless styles.

The America’s Got Talent judge undoubtedly has a body of a goddess, but her curves don’t fit into fashion designer’s “norm.” Although she finds it hard to wear clothes straight off the rack, the Columbia native doesn’t let that get in the way of her shutting down red carpets in sexy styles.

“The key for my body is tailoring,” she told Vogue in March 2013. “I spend more money on tweaking and fixing the clothes than the actual clothes. I have to go to the tailor, and he would sew a seam in a little bit because my size is difficult. It’s not that it’s bad, I am not complaining—it’s just that once you know how to tweak it, you look like you are well dressed,” the starlet explained.

“So, I tell the guy, OK, you know what needs to be done; I don’t even have to try them anymore. He knows to do it so when I sit the jean doesn’t go all the way down. It’s just learning what you have to do. Not for something simple like a T-shirt, but for a piece that I like, I always have to have it altered.”

Sofía loves to wear eye-catching designs from her go-to cheetah print clothing to beaded gowns and always slays each look. Especially while filming America’s Got Talent, the Hot Pursuit actress shows off her personality through her electrifying style.

“I mean, a normal girl will just put the dress on and leave. I need them to be like an armory. My dresses are like a work of art inside because, you know, I am 40 years old, I had a baby, and I am a 32F boob. And they are real still,” she explained. “When they are fake, you take the bra off and they are still there, perfect! Me—no, so I have to bring them up! I have to build the dresses up to here so that the bras—ach, it’s a whole, der—ugh—tchah!”

Are you ready for vibrant colors, bold patterns and pure elegance? Keep scrolling to see Sofía Vergara’s braless outfits!