Sofía Vergara is one of the highest-paid actresses to date and racks in a fortune from her different career ventures. The Colombian native is a judge on one of the biggest competition series and has starred in one of the most popular shows on television.

Since she’s such a hot commodity, her work comes with a hefty price tag (you might want to take a deep breath before you look at this amount). Sofía is worth an estimated $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sofia Vergara Is an Actress

Her most beloved role is when she played step-matriarch Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the show Modern Family. The ABC show ran a long course from 2009 to 2020 and became an instant hit.

“My family on and off screen forever,” she captioned her Instagram farewell post in April 2020. “What an amazing 11 years! So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans.”

The Madea Goes to Jail actress acquired a hefty salary during the earlier seasons of the show, making $300,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Emmy-nominee received multiple pay raises, and by 2018 she started earning $500,000 an episode. Cha-ching!

Sofia Vergara Is a Judge on America’s Got Talent

The model’s other main source of income comes from her judging gig on America’s Got Talent. She joined the show during its fifteenth season in 2020, replacing former judge Gabrielle Union.

Sofía earns the same amount of money as she did during her later seasons on Modern Family, making $10 million each season, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Meet the Browns actress seemingly loves judging the talent series and is always posting BTS clips with her cojudges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Sofia Vergara Runs a Jean Line

While she may make a fortune, Sofía understands the importance of affordable clothing. The Hot Pursuit star launched Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara, a collaboration with Walmart.com in 2019.

“The Sofía jean is my favorite,” she told HelloGiggles in 2019. “I named it after myself because they’re the jeans that I always wear. It’s a jean that looks upscale, but it’s very affordable and it fits everybody beautifully.”

That wasn’t her first time working in the clothing business as she launched her own clothing line at Kmart in 2011.

Sofia Vergara Was a Model in Her Early Career

The A-list celebrity got discovered on a beach and found herself in a Pepsi commercial at just 17 years old. She maintained a relationship with the soda brand and even became a Diet Pepsi spokesperson in 2011 and continued to represent the refreshment for ongoing years.