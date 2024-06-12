Travis Kelce Says He ‘Enjoys’ Cooking With Taylor Swift

His lips are sealed! Travis Kelce played coy when it came to a question about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a press conference.

“That’s a good question. You know, I respect that question,” Travis, 34, replied to a reporter who asked what he and Taylor, 34, ​like to cook together while breaking into a grin. “But I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather keep personal.”

However, before the NFL player made his exit, he quipped, “Taylor makes a great PopTart and cinnamon roll.”

Taylor shared a video for her Fortnight Challenge in April that showed a quick clip of her and Travis cooking together. In the clip, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer stood before a stove, stirring something in a pan, and Travis leaned in for a quick kiss.

Travis and Taylor began dating in the summer of 2023, and she attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. Three months later, retired NFL star Bernie Kosar revealed that the Grammy winner baked a sweet treat for her man before the game.

“Taylor is so nice,” Bernie, 60, said during a December 19, 2023, appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. “Typically an NFL team, you go to the hotel the night before the game. You wake up the next morning, you have a pregame meal, then you go to the stadium with the team. [Taylor] comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

After that September game, Taylor made multiple appearances at NFL games as the couple’s romance continued to blossom. It wasn’t only Taylor traveling to see Travis, though. The NFL star has been spotted at several of the “So High School” artist’s shows during the Eras tour, including Rio de Janeiro, Paris and more.

On May 15, the couple was seen enjoying a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy, where they were photographed kissing during a boat ride. Later, pictures surfaced of Taylor and Travis partaking in a private candlelit dinner near the $21,000 per night Villa Sola Cabiati, the place the pair called home for their three-day stay.

About a week after the photos emerged of the Grammy winner and Travis spending time in Lake Como, The Sun reported that the duo was house hunting in the area.

​​“[Travis] fell in love with the beauty and atmosphere,” a source told the outlet in an article published on May 22. “They also took a bit of time to look into real estate, as many celebrities own houses and properties there. They like to do simple things, to relax, to spend days being by themselves and chill at home, so that location would be a perfect nest for them if one of them decides to buy a property there.”