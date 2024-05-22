Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce saw their future in Lake Como after their romantic vacation and are reportedly house hunting around the beautiful Italian area.

According to The Sun, the NFL star, ​34, was “mesmerized” by the destination that Taylor, 34, often visits during her downtime. “[Travis] fell in love with the beauty and atmosphere,” a source told the outlet in a story published on Wednesday, May 22.

While taking a break between her Paris, France and Sweden shows, Taylor relaxed in Lake Como with her beau earlier this month. The pair enjoyed private meals in breathtaking venues and were photographed canoodling on a boat ride across the water. Traylor’s getaway was just as picture-perfect for fans as it was for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“They also took a bit of time to look into real estate, as many celebrities own houses and properties there,” the source continued to the outlet. “They like to do simple things, to relax, to spend days being by themselves and chill at home, so that location would be a perfect nest for them if one of them decides to buy a property there.”

More notably, Taylor and Travis have reportedly already narrowed down their search to three options.

Before their extended alone time, Travis supported his lady by attending her show in Paris alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper ​on May 12.

“It was fun,” Travis said on the May 15 episode of the “New Heights” podcast alongside older brother and cohost, Jason Kelce. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the ​f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The “Fortnight” singer and the professional athlete dove headfirst into their relationship after he attended the Kansas City show of the Eras tour in ​July 2023. Searching for international homes together doesn’t seem to be a big deal for the two, considering they started “playing house” in December 2023. Taylor was crashing at Travis’ $6 million home in Leawood, Kansas, at the time.

“They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives. It’s been effortless.”