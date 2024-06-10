Ariana Grande Has Rare Public Date Night With Ethan Slater

They’ve both moved on! Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater were spotted out on a rare public date night as the pop star’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Maika Monroe.

Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 32, were photographed attending the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, June 8. The couple laughed and chatted as they watched the Florida Panthers emerge victorious over the Edmonton Oilers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Both the “Thank U, Next” singer and Spongebob: The Musical actor supported the winning team, as they wore Florida Panthers jerseys.

Meanwhile, Dalton, 28, and Maika, 31, confirmed their relationship on Sunday, June 9, with a sweet kissing photo on the actress’ Instagram. The couple looked casual in the snap as they stood in a street, with Maika on her toes to reach Dalton’s lips.

The real estate agent also appeared later in Maika’s photo dump. He and his girlfriend snuggled up to each other on a couch with a view of the sea behind them, and they even matched in all-black outfits.

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in May 2021 after they were first linked in 2020. Unfortunately, the marriage only lasted two years, with both of them filing for divorce in September 2023, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, according to TMZ.

Maika Monroe/Instagram

“Ariana and Dalton really tried to make things work,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in July 2023. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. Ariana and Dalton found themselves drifting apart. They went to therapy, but in the end, they decided not to prolong the inevitable.”

The insider continued, “Ariana doesn’t blame Dalton and vice versa. They’d even like to remain friends. The end of a marriage is sad, but Ariana and Dalton are young, driven and successful. They’ll be OK.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in March.

Amid reports that Ariana and her then-husband were headed for divorce in summer 2023, rumors were circulating that the pop star had moved on with her Wicked costar Ethan. The Broadway actor filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son, on July 26, 2023. Ariana and Ethan made their first public appearance as a couple at Disney World in September 2023.

Dalton and Maika were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted kissing at a bar in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ at the time. They have since been seen together in public multiple times, including at LAX airport in May.