Ariana Grande and ex-husband Dalton Gomez’s divorce has been finalized and the realtor walked away with a $1.25 million payout from the pop star, according to reports.

The former couple officially reached the end of their divorce settlement on Tuesday, March 19, nearly eight months after announcing their separation, according to The Associated Press. However, Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 28, came to their settlement in October 2023 but the judge’s order didn’t go into effect until now. The pair agreed that the “yes, and?” ​singer would also pay Dalton a maximum of $25,000 in legal fees and half of the earnings from the sale of their shared Los Angeles estate, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

Furthermore, Ariana and Dalton, who wed in May 2021, agreed to “not give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party.”

Ariana and Dalton’s divorce went public in September 2023, but the former Nickelodeon star dated that February as their official time of separation.

“Ariana and Dalton really tried to make things work. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. Ariana and Dalton found themselves drifting apart. They went to therapy, but in the end, they decided not to prolong the inevitable,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style after new broke of their split in July 2023. “Ariana doesn’t blame Dalton and vice versa. They’d even like to remain friends. The end of a marriage is sad, but Ariana and Dalton are young, driven and successful. They’ll be OK.”

The two were temporarily living apart before their split as Ariana was relocated to England in December 2022 while filming Wicked. Although her marriage with Dalton crumbled, the Grammy winning artist found love with costar and current boyfriend Ethan Slater. The actors raised eyebrows with their relationship timeline as news of their romance broke the same month as Ariana’s divorce. Not to mention, Ethan, 31, was still married to ex-wife Lilly Jay at the time. Life & Style confirmed that Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly on July 26, 2023, almost one year after welcoming their son.

More recently, Ariana released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8 and seemingly accused Dalton of cheating in a song that shares the same name as the album title.

“I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari. Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror, hope you feel alright when you’re in her,” Ariana sings, later adding, “So now we play our separate scenes, now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest.” In the first verse, she lists more of her issues with the relationship, singing, “We both know I couldn’t change you, I guess you could say the same, can’t rearrange the truth. I’ve never seen someone lie like you do, so much, even you start to think it’s true.”