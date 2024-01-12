She may have “No Tears Left to Cry”… but Ariana Grande has a lot of dollars left to spend! Amid her relationship with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star Ethan Slater, fans are wondering about the Grammy-winning singer’s net worth.

What Is Ariana Grande’s Net Worth?

The “Thank U, Next” performer’s net worth was around $240 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Ariana Grande Make Money?

The pop superstar has had a large variety of income sources throughout her career, ranging from chart-topping singles, to series regular roles on television, to brand endorsement deals, to a turn on Broadway when she was still a child.

After performing at theater and music gigs in her home state of Florida, Ariana was cast in the Broadway musical 13 in 2008, and then on the Nickelodeon show Victorious a year later (alongside her 13 costar Elizabeth Gillies). According to Cosmopolitan’s calculations — which were based on TMZ’s report that Ariana made $9,000 per episode for the first season of Victorious — she earned more than half a million dollars total during her 57-episode run (and that’s if she never got a raise!)

Ariana’s earnings likely increased after Victorious ended, when she was given her own spinoff show, Sam and Cat (on which she starred opposite reported rival Jennette McCurdy).

Her break into the mainstream, though, came in 2013 with the release of her debut album, Yours Truly. Bolstered by the lead single “The Way,” Yours Truly topped the charts and was certified platinum. Then came the double-platinum album My Everything in 2014, and a 2015 detour into acting for a role on Ryan Murphy’s comedy horror Scream Queens.

She made her big return to music in 2016 with her platinum album Dangerous Woman — and a corresponding 2017 tour — during which she reportedly made over $50,000 a night on merchandise alone. In total, the world tour padded her bank account by roughly $71 million during its seven-month run, according to Cosmopolitan.

In August 2018, Ariana released her fourth studio album, Sweetener. “It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life or somebody else brings life to your life,” she said on The Tonight Show in May of that year about her inspiration behind the album. “Sweetening the situation.” Her 2019 Sweetener Tour, according to Billboard, earned Ariana a whopping $243.5 million worldwide — six times more than she made on her 2015 Honeymoon tour.

Between May and October 2018, Ariana was romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson — the latter having a net worth of about $500,000 at the time, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ariana’s 2018 net worth was reportedly 90 times higher than Pete’s, with the site estimating hers to be approximately $45 million while they were dating.

Other ventures that sweetened Ariana’s finances, according to Cosmopolitan, included a coaching gig on season 21 of The Voice (which reportedly pulled in around $25 million for the whistle-tone songstress), her role in the 2024 film adaptation of Wicked, her 2019 headlining performance at Coachella, and her brand endorsements, fragrance line and real estate deals.

How Did Ariana Grande’s Divorce From Dalton Gomez Affect Her Finances?

Upon filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, in September 2023, Ariana asked that her prenuptial agreement prior to the former couple’s May 2021 wedding be honored, according to a report by E! News. Their divorce was finalized on October 7, 2023, with TMZ reporting that Ariana would pay Dalton a lump sum of $1,250,000 instead of continuous spousal support payments.

Ariana’s filing also asked that “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” be returned to her, “as well as earnings and accumulations earned before, during and after her marriage.

How Does Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Compare to Ethan Slater’s?

Ethan, who is perhaps best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, currently has a net worth of around $3 million, according to multiple reports.