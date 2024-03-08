Ariana Grande is finally telling her side of the story. More than a year after her split from Dalton Gomez, the singer gave more insight into the breakup on the title track of her new album, Eternal Sunshine, which was released on Friday, March 8.

The lyrics to “Eternal Sunshine” seem to insinuate that Dalton, 28, was unfaithful in the marriage. “I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari,” Ariana, 30, sings in the chorus. “Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror, hope you feel alright when you’re in her.”

At another point in the song, she adds, “So now we play our separate scenes, now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest.” In the first verse, she lists more of her issues with the relationship, singing, “We both know I couldn’t change you, I guess you could say the same, can’t rearrange the truth. I’ve never seen someone lie like you do, so much, even you start to think it’s true.”

Ariana started quietly dating the real estate agent in 2020 and announced their engagement in December of that year. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2021. Just over two years later, it was reported that they had separated after months of fan speculation about a split. Their divorce was finalized in October 2023, with documents listing February 20, 2023, as their date of separation.

Amid the breakup, Ariana was busy filming Wicked overseas. In July 2023, it was reported that she was dating her costar Ethan Slater. When news of the relationship broke, it was also revealed that Ethan, 31, had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. Reports said that Lilly was blindsided by the breakup and devastated when her husband, whom she shares one child with, filed for divorce days later.

“[Ariana’s] not a girl’s girl,” Lilly said at the time. “My family is collateral damage.” The pop star was blasted as a homewrecker, as fans accused her of breaking up Ethan and Lily’s marriage. Ariana kept tight-lipped about the backlash … until now.

She seemed to address being vilified on another Eternal Sunshine track called “True Story.” On the song, she sings, “I’ll play the villain if you need me to, I know how this goes,” and “I’ll play the bad girl if you need me to, if it makes you feel better. I’ll be the one you love to hate, can’t relate.”

Ari also addressed the speculation about her relationship with Ethan on the song “Yes, And?,” which she released in January. The lyrics include, “Your business is yours and mine is mine, why do you care so much whose d–k I ride?”