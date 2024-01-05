Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater show no signs of slowing down in their relationship.

“Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, January 5. “Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him. She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”

Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, became a hot topic when they debuted their relationship on the heels of their respective divorces. The “Thank U Next” singer finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez in October 2023, less than three months after they separated, while Ethan filed for divorce from ex-wife Lilly Jay in July 2023.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” an insider told Us Weekly on July 20, 2023.

The source added that the couple had “only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

The Wicked costars received plenty of backlash from fans who believed their relationship overlapped with their marriages to Dalton, 28, and Lilly, 30. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on August 9, 2023, that Ariana’s friends were saying she wasn’t a “girl’s girl.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“Ariana didn’t just break girl code, she shattered it into a million pieces,” the insider revealed, adding, “That’s going to be tough to bounce back from. There’s a very real sense of ‘lock up your husband’ when it comes to being around her now.”

Another source ​told Us Weekly that the Spongebob Squarepants star broke the news of his and Ariana’s relationship a few days before it went public.

“Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!” the insider revealed.

“Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” another source added. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.”

In July 2023, Lilly opened up to Page Six about the hurt Ethan and Ariana caused with their relationship saying that her and her family were just “collateral damage.” The publication also reported another source saying that Lilly was “rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong.”