Who Is Maika Monroe? Meet Ariana Grande’s Ex Dalton’s Girlfriend

Summer lovin’ has officially started and Hollywood’s newest couple is none other than Ariana Grande’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and actress Maika Monroe. The pair took their relationship public in June 2024 after soft-launching each other via Instagram Stories months prior. While some fans recognize Maika from the big screen, others want to know more about the starlet.

What Is Maika Monroe’s Job?

The California native is an actress who is mostly known for her role in the 2014 film It Follows. Maika has also starred in movies such as Independence Day: Resurgence, The Guest and The 5th Wave.

Maika will return to the big screen to costar in the upcoming film Long Legs alongside Nicolas Cage.

Before establishing her career in Hollywood, Maika had a desire to become a professional kiteboarder. She moved to the Dominican Republic in 2011 in the hope of pursuing the thrill-seeking career while she subsequently started booking acting gigs.

“I would make lists of the pros and cons. It was very, very difficult because kiteboarding and acting are so different,” she told Interview Magazine in 2016. “They’re such incredibly different lifestyles but at the end of the day, I think my heart was in acting. I’m very happy; I think I made the right choice.”

When Did Maika Monroe Start Dating Dalton Gomez?

The Significant Other star began to tease her romance with Dalton in October 2023 but didn’t share a photo of the real estate agent on her grid until the following June.

With a simple star emoji caption, Maika shared a handful of photos with Dalton including a sweet streetside kissing photo and a breezy snapshot while on a boat.

Who Has Maika Monroe Dated Before Dalton Gomez?

Maika was previously linked to Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. The former pair debuted their relationship in red carpet style in 2017. After about five years of dating, Joe and Maika quietly broke up between 2022 and 2023. It’s unclear when they decided to put a pin on their relationship. However, the Spree actor briefly addressed being single on June 6, 2024, four days before Maika went public with Dalton.

“It’s a weird job, being an actor. You fly to a random place, move your whole life and that is basically your new life for the next six months,” Joe told Variety at the time, before reflecting on filming Finally Dawn. “I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.”