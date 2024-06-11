Malika Haqq has a close relationship with the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family thanks to her longtime friendship with Khloé Kardashian. Fans may also remember her flirty relationship with Rob Kardashian on early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But did the two ever date?

Did Malika Haqq and Rob Kardashian Date?

Although Malika and Rob were never in a serious relationship, they had a fling in 2011. Malika confirmed the romance during an episode of Khloé & Lamar that year.

“We love each other’s company. We can hang out, we can go to dinner, like, why is that so wrong if I just don’t go home afterward?” she said on the show. In a confessional, she added, “Robert and I have recently started just hooking up. It’s like the perfect non-committed relationship, but where does this go from here? I don’t think either of us really knows.”

The fling was short-lived and ended amicably. Rob and Malika are still friendly today.

In 2021, Rob’s sisters looked back on his fling with Malika during the KUWTK reunion special with Andy Cohen. When Andy asked if Rob was dating at the time, Kim Kardashian confirmed, “Yes.” The host then said he was “going to suggest Malika if not,” to which Kim replied, “Been there, done that,” and Khloé added, “I know. We have been there and done that.”

Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Rob and Malika Dating

Khloé was not totally into the idea of her best friend and brother dating. “Obviously I want my best friend and my brother to have, like, a good relationship,” she said on Khloé & Lamar. “But this is, like, way more than I ever asked for.”

But before the two got together, the Good American founder had some fun teasing them about their sexual tension. “Rob and Malika have this weird chemistry,” she said in 2010. “I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s sexual energy, whatever. But now I love messing with them because either one gets irritated, one gets uncomfortable. Like, I think it’s funny.”

By 2022, she seemed to be on board with a Rob and Malika reconciliation. When a fan posted a throwback photo of Rob kissing Malika with the caption, “we were robbed [broken heart emoji],” Khloé “liked” the post on X (then Twitter).

Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq Today

Rob and Malika went on to have families of their own. He shares a daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna, while she has a son, Ace, with ex O.T. Genasis.

In a 2024 preview for The Kardashians, Malika expressed her desire to have another child, despite being single, and Khloé suggested that Rob donate his sperm. However, he wasn’t down for it and jokingly replied via a phone call, “I can’t c– anymore.”