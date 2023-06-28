Rob Kardashian has lived a quiet life out of the public eye ever since his last full-time foray into reality TV ended in 2016. Keep reading to find out what he does for a living, as well as how he makes money at his various jobs.

What Is Rob Kardashian’s Job?

The University of Southern California graduate put his business degree to work in 2020 by launching Grandeza hot sauce in a joint venture with his mom, Kris Jenner. The product’s Instagram account notes that it is “vegan, all natural, organic, and keto-friendly.” The company’s website explains, “Created by an award winning chef, Grandeza hot sauce combines light tangy flavors with a touch of spice. Great for balancing rich meals or to simply add another dimension of flavor.”

On October 14, 2020, Rob posted photos of the sauce along with various food items to his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “Excited to launch @grandezahotsauce,” showing that it paired well with chicken, pizza and eggs. The product is sold online as well as in stores throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.

Rob started his first business in 2012 by launching his Arthur George sock line. The company sells themed socks for holidays, weddings, sporting events and more, along with items in fun and colorful patterns.

“The Arthur George brand, the name a combination of Robert’s middle name — Arthur — also his grandfather’s name, and his father’s middle name — George — was born from Robert’s life-long passion for men’s accessories and his observations of the growing trend in vibrant streetwear, and lack of colorful, unique socks for men,” the label’s website “about” section reads, adding, Robert started working on stand-out, spirited, slogan-centric sock designs and the Arthur George statement sock was born.”

Due to financial issues amid his 2017 split from former fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter, Dream, Rob sold half his company to his mom Kris in 2018.

Does Rob Kardashian Still Do Reality TV?

Rob has not yet appeared on his family’s Hulu series The Kardashians. His final appearance on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians was in an April 2021 cameo after dramatically scaling back his appearances over the years.

His sister, Kim Kardashian, explained Rob’s sporadic appearances during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'”

Rob and Chyna got their own E! reality show that aired for seven episodes starting in September 2016 that chronicled their engagement, pregnancy and turbulent relationship.

He also appeared on 2011’s season 13 of Dancing With the Stars where he was paired with two-time champion Cheryl Burke. They made it to the finals, finishing in second place.

What Is Rob Kardashian’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the entrepreneur has a fortune of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.