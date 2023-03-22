His choice. Rob Kardashian lives a very private life after stepping away from his family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and opting not to appear on their subsequent Hulu series, The Kardashians. Keep reading to learn why Rob is absent from their TV show.

Why Isn’t Rob on ‘The Kardashians’?

Rob has chosen to stay out of the spotlight in recent years amid some ups and downs in his personal life. He has made very rare appearances on The Kardashians, including being briefly seen at a dinner party during a May 2022 episode, but for the most part, he stays away from the reality TV cameras, red carpets, social media and other public outings.

Rob Kardashian/ Instagram

The only son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr. was in a years-long legal battle with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream Kardashian.

The model sued the famous family for alleged abuse, defamation and claimed they were the reason for her and Rob’s E! series, Rob & Chyna, getting canceled in 2016. She also claimed Rob physically abused her, which he has denied.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, alleged that Rob’s famous family, naming Kris, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner specifically in the lawsuit, are the reasons why their show was canceled and asked for $100 million in total financial loss.

The reality TV family argued that Chyna has other reliable sources of income, including her OnlyFans account, and claimed she used physical force in an attack against Rob.

During a May 2022 hearing, a 12-member jury concluded the Kardashian-Jenners did not have to pay Chyna $100 million in damages due to her loss of income and for any future earnings.

Will Rob be on Season 3 of ‘The Kardashians’?

It’s unclear if Rob will have any more cameos in the upcoming season of The Kardashians, but it’s safe to say he will likely not appear as a regular cast member.

Khloé opened up about her brother’s absence when he was notably missing from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021 after the show’s final season aired. Although Rob did not appear in the last several seasons, he was a staple early in the series.

At the time, the Good American founder said her only brother was “feeling really good about himself” and didn’t feel the need to publicly “address the parts that made him want to take a break” from their show.

“It’s not so much about physical appearance … I think he’s just getting stronger,” Khloé added at the time. “I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

When Did Rob Leave ‘KUWTK’?

Khloé said Rob had felt “used” in some past relationships by people who wanted to “get to certain areas or levels.”

All in all, it seems as though the attention became too much. Rob even skipped sister Kourtney Kardashian’s May 2022 wedding to husband Travis Barker in Italy.

“Rob is a very private person,” a source told In Touch at the time. “He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”