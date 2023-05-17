Rob Kardashian rarely speaks out when it comes to his daughter, Dream Kardashian, but he had to gush over his little girl when his big sister Khloé Kardashian shared a photo cuddled up to her niece.

Khloé, 38, posted a Tuesday, May 16, snapshot from her backyard of the pair twinning in black outfits and wrote, “Dreamy Dream … such a love,” in the caption. Rob, 36, responded, “My loves,” with various heart emoji.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Fans went wild that the Arthur George sock owner made a rare comment about Dream, 6, with one writing, “You’re so lucky to have a kind loving Aunt Khloe for Dream and a sister for Dream with True,” referring to Khloé’s daughter True Thompson, 5. Another added, “Your baby is so beautiful Rob.” He shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, who now goes by her real name, Angela White.

Khloé frequently posts videos and photos of her daughter and Dream playing together, as Rob’s daughter spends so much time at ​the Good American founder’s home that the girls are as close as sisters. The siblings live in the same neighborhood, as the USC graduate moved into his mom Kris Jenner‘s longtime Hidden Hills home when she relocated to a custom-built $20 mansion nearby in November 2021. Khloé bought the lot next door to her mother and built her own mega-mansion.

On April 29, the entrepreneur posted a photo of True and Dream wearing pink dresses and striking adorable poses, writing, “Cuties!!” in the caption. For St. Patrick’s day on March 18, Khloé shared a photo of the girls in matching pink sweatshirts reading “Cutest clover” with a big shamrock on the front, adding “My forever pot of gold,” about the cousins.

Rob has become somewhat of a recluse in recent years. He stopped appearing on the family’s E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2016, and has not appeared on their Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premiered in April 2022.

The Dancing With the Stars alum had his own E! reality series, Rob and Chyna, which premiered in September 2016, but didn’t have a second season after the former couple’s tumultuous split.

Although Khloé is the main Instagram source of Dream photos, Chyna occasionally shares pictures of her little girl for major milestones in her life. When she started school in August 2022, the Lashed Cosmetics founder showed her daughter dressed in her school uniform and wrote, “Dream’s first day of kindergarten,” adding, “Proud mom moment.”