During her November 11 Eras tour for 2023, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to “Karma” so that she could give a shout-out to football player boyfriend Travis Kelce — who’d traveled to Argentina to catch the performance. As the audience went wild, she sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

But with the final South American stop of her concert trek in the books for 2023, it was actually the “AntiHero” singer who came straight home to Travis. In the wee hours of November 27, Taylor, 33, boarded a private jet from São Paulo, Brazil, and touched down in Kansas City, Mo., 12 hours later. By the day’s end, she was at her final destination: the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Leawood, Kansas, that the tight end, 34, bought for $6 million in October.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house right now,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, pointing out that the songbird’s super successful tour doesn’t pick back up again until February. “They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test.”

Couples Goals

So far, Taylor is fitting right in. Two months after attending her first Kansas City Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, she and Travis reportedly spent a few hours hanging with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, and his wife, Brittany, 28, at the couple’s $8 million home on November 28. Taylor memorably debuted a secret handshake with Brittany during the team’s October 22 home game, and they enjoyed a girls’ weekend in NYC when their men were away playing in Germany in early November.

“Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives,” the insider tells Life & Style, noting they also both get along well with each other’s parents. “It’s been effortless.”

One thing that might take a little extra effort? Turning Travis’ new house — which offers more privacy than his former $995,000 abode — into a home. “Taylor is helping him set everything up while she’s there,” shares the source, “and she’s doing some holiday decorating, too.”

Of course, Christmas isn’t all that the duo will be celebrating: Taylor’s 34th birthday is on December 13. “Travis has something special planned,” reveals the insider. “He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends. There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!”