Bridgerton season 3 depicted the blossoming love story between longtime pals Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. While the characters got their happily ever after, the actors who starred in the roles, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively, have fans talking.

Are Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Dating?

Unfortunately for Polin shippers, despite their close relationship, Nicola and Luke are not an item in real life.

“We think [the rumors are] really sweet, I think because we truly love each other, you know what I mean?” the Galway native told Extra at the season 3 premiere of Bridgerton. “He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. Like are you kidding me? Like, we’re here in New York City, having our premiere. So it’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

Back in April, Nicola opened up about how being closer friends has helped them during potentially awkward scenes during an interview with Sirius XM.

“We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We’re like, ‘We’ll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets,” she said. “But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years.”

Who Is Bridgerton’s Luke Newton Dating?

While Luke has not commented publicly on his relationship status, the U.K. native was spotted out and about in London holding hands with dancer Antonia Roumelioti after the season 3 premiere on June 12.

The pair were spotted hand in hand leaving the afterparty at 180 Strand. Antonia was wearing a stunning turquoise gown with a high neckline, while Luke donned black pants and a yellow button-up shirt left unbuttoned.

Rumors had been swirling prior to their public outing about the pair, after eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair sharing photos from seemingly the same location. Antonio added fuel to the rumors when she posted mirror selfies from New York City around the same time as the Bridgerton NYC premiere.

While Luke has not commented on his relationship with Antonio, he previously dished on what he’s looking for in a soulmate.

“I think a soulmate is whoever you can be 100 percent yourself with. You can be your real weird self [when you’re] behind closed doors, and no one sees you, and you’re dancing in your underwear in the kitchen,” he told InStyle. “I feel like if you could do that with someone that’s a soulmate to me.”