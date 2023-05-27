Lady Whistledown is back. Following the success of Queen Charlotte, Netflix is wasting no time giving the fans what they want … more Bridgerton. Keep reading for everything we know about season 3, including the cast and premiere date.

What Is ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 About?

Just as season 1 and season 2 followed the love stories of Bridgerton children, season 3 is set to follow suit as Colin Bridgerton and longtime friend Penelope Featherington court.

“Dearest Reader, It is only fair that in this author’s third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair’s social season should find its focus on a third son … as well as a third daughter,” Shonda Rhimes announced via Instagram in May 2022. “This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and Ms. Penelope Featherington.”

The announcement continued, “With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thing, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author.”

Which Stars Are Returning for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Aside from Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who play Colin and Penelope respectively, season 2 stars Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Of course, series staples Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Polly Walker (Lady Featherington) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) will continue to play their iconic roles. However, the second youngest Bridgerton daughter, Francesca – originally played by actress Ruby Stokes – has been recast for the third season and will be played by actress Hannah Dodd.

Julie Andrews, the voice of Lady Whistledown, is also set to reprise her role despite Whistledown’s identity being revealed in the second season.

Season 1 breakout stars Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Regé-Jean Page (Simon, the Duke of Hastings) will not appear in the upcoming season.

When Does ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Premiere?

The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for the latest installment of the Shondaland drama. However, after Queen Charlotte dropped in May 2023, fans are guessing it won’t be long before we are back in the ton.