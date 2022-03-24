Goodbye Simon Basset! Regé-Jean Page will not be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton season 2.

The British star, 34, stole hearts of Netflix subscribers everywhere when they watched his and Phoebe Dynevor‘s onscreen love story unfold in the fan-favorite show’s first season — which premiered in December 2020. Following the global success of Bridgerton, the streaming giant revealed in January 2021, that it would return for a second season. Although Simon and Daphne’s story would not be the focal point this time around, Phoebe’s character is still set to be present throughout the second season. Regé-Jean’s character, however, will not.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” a message of Lady Whistledown was shared via Instagram in April 2021, announcing the heartbreaking news. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

The cries of Bridgerton viewers were heard after it was announced that Regé-Jean wouldn’t appear in the upcoming episodes, but the actor explained his decision to say goodbye.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on,” he explained to Variety about his decision to take the role, noting that he was fully on board with the show being somewhat an anthology — giving a new character the spotlight during each season.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In an Instagram post, he further thanked fans, calling his role as Simon, “The ride of a lifetime.”

Regé-Jean continued, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

Unfortunately, his departure from the show also meant that Regé-Jean would leave the cast’s group chat. And no, his former costars didn’t kick him out.

“The universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in it,” he told British GQ in September 2021. “I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

Although he has said goodbye, the former Netflix star hasn’t ruled out a cameo completely. He told the magazine, “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”