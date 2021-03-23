New couple alert! Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are sparking major romance rumors after the Saturday Night Live star visited the Bridgerton actress’ native England in late March 2021. “Pete is dating Phoebe,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “That’s where her home is.”

According to the insider, the Netflix personality, 25, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the hit Shonda Rhimes series, is “a really nice girl, “so down-to-earth,” and “very un-Hollywood.” Moreover, Phoebe is “exactly the kind of woman Pete needs to keep him grounded.”

Over the years, the New York native, 27, has made headlines for a number of his relationships. Most notably, Pete and pop star Ariana Grande got engaged in June 2018 after just two months of dating. The couple eventually called it quits in October of that year. Since then, Pete has dated a handful of other A-listers. However, after his split from model Kaia Gerber in February 2020, he’s kept his love life under wraps.

“Pete goes after what he likes; he’s actually got good game,” an additional source reveals to Life & Style. “Phoebe is a huge rising star. She can have anyone! At the end of the day, it’s all about chemistry. She’s totally his type — she’s gorgeous, sweet and he’s a sucker for a British accent.”

While it’s unclear where Pete and Phoebe may have crossed paths, her Bridgerton costar Regé-Jean Page appeared alongside Pete on Saturday Night Live in February 2021. After Bridgerton premiered on Netflix in December 2020, fans were convinced Regé-Jean, 31, and Phoebe were dating in real life due to their steamy, R-rated sex scenes. Regé-Jean plays Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett who eventually becomes Daphne’s husband in episode 5.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera,” the British-Zimbabwean actor told Access Online during a January 2021 joint interview with Phoebe. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. And all the sparks that flew came out of the beautiful scripts that we were handed. So, I think the sparks and words from the scripted material are more than enough.”

Prior to Bridgerton, Phoebe and The Gifted actor Sean Teale sparked dating speculation in 2017.

Life & Style reached out to Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor for comment.