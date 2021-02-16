Unless you live under a literal rock — or don’t have a Netflix account — there’s a strong chance you’ve binge-watched Bridgerton already. While all of the actors on the series are impressive, Regé-Jean Page has stolen the hearts of viewers everywhere. The U.K.-born talent has a promising career ahead, and his net worth proves it! Regé-Jean is worth an estimated $1.5 million, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how he makes his money, keep reading.

Regé-Jean Page plays Duke of Hastings Simon Basset on Bridgerton:

Bridgerton, which was released on Netflix in December 2020, holds the biggest TV debut in the platform’s history. In January 2021, Netflix announced the series was watched by 82 million households across 76 countries. Prior to Bridgerton, The Witcher held down the No. 1 spot with 76 million households over its first 28 days.

Thankfully, viewers will get to see Regé-Jean and the rest of the talented Bridgerton cast reprise their beloved roles in season 2. As it stands, Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for new episodes. However, if the scheduling mirrors season 1’s premiere, fans can expect season 2 on Christmas Day in December 2021.

*Warning: spoilers ahead.* Part of what makes Bridgerton such a great success is the on-screen dynamic between Regé-Jean and his costar Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton.

Their slow-burn romance and eventually, their intense sex scenes make it hard to believe they aren’t dating in real life. That said, Regé and Phoebe are just friends. “I think everything you need to know is on camera,” he told Access Online during a January 9 interview. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. And all the sparks that flew came out of the beautiful scripts that we were handed. So, I think the sparks and words from the scripted material are more than enough.”

Moreover, Regé has made it clear he isn’t really the Duke of Hastings. “It’s a huge compliment to know that people trust me with characters that they want an audience to fall in love with … but that person on screen isn’t me,” he previously said to The I. “The idea of Prince Charming is wonderful, so long as you can figure out what’s actually charming to us now.”

Regé-Jean Page began acting in 2004:

To date, he has 14 acting credits under his belt aside from Bridgerton, including For the People, Sylvie’s Love and History Channel’s Roots mini-series.