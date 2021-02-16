Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in March, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out with TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in March.

This list is ongoing …

What’s coming to Netflix in March 2021:

Monday, March 1:

Banyuki

Connected

Crazy, Stupid, Love

How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin

Invictus

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Tuesday, March 2:

Word Party (season 5)

Wednesday, March 3:

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons (limited series)

Thursday, March 4:

Mariposa

Pacific Rim: The Black (season 1)

Friday, March 5:

City of Ghosts (season 1)

Fate of Alakada

Sentinelle

Tuesday, March 9:

The Houseboat (season 9)

Wednesday, March 10:

Marriage or Mortgage (season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (season 1)

Thursday, March 11:

Coven of Sisters

The Block Island Sound

Friday, March 12:

Just in Time

Love Alarm (season 2)

Paradise PD (season 3)

The One (season 1)

Yes Day

Monday, March 15:

Paper Lives

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (season 1)

Tuesday, March 16:

Waffles + Mochi (season 1)

Friday, March 19:

Country Comfort (season 1)

Sky Rojo (season 1)

What’s leaving Netflix in March 2021:

Monday, March 1:

A Walk to Remember

Basic Instinct

Easy A

GoodFellas

Gran Torino

Haywire

LA 92

Little Nicky

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution

Saving Mr. Banks

Servant of the People (season 1)

Sleepover

The Gift

The Guild (season 1)

Thursday, March 4:

Rectify (seasons 1-4)

Sunday, March 7:

Hunter X Hunter (seasons 1-4)