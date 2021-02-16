Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in March 2021
Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in March, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out with TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in March.
This list is ongoing …
What’s coming to Netflix in March 2021:
Monday, March 1:
Banyuki
Connected
Crazy, Stupid, Love
How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin
Invictus
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
Tuesday, March 2:
Word Party (season 5)
Wednesday, March 3:
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons (limited series)
Thursday, March 4:
Mariposa
Pacific Rim: The Black (season 1)
Friday, March 5:
City of Ghosts (season 1)
Fate of Alakada
Sentinelle
Tuesday, March 9:
The Houseboat (season 9)
Wednesday, March 10:
Marriage or Mortgage (season 1)
Last Chance U: Basketball (season 1)
Thursday, March 11:
Coven of Sisters
The Block Island Sound
Friday, March 12:
Just in Time
Love Alarm (season 2)
Paradise PD (season 3)
The One (season 1)
Yes Day
Monday, March 15:
Paper Lives
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (season 1)
Tuesday, March 16:
Waffles + Mochi (season 1)
Friday, March 19:
Country Comfort (season 1)
Sky Rojo (season 1)
What’s leaving Netflix in March 2021:
Monday, March 1:
A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
GoodFellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Servant of the People (season 1)
Sleepover
The Gift
The Guild (season 1)
Thursday, March 4:
Rectify (seasons 1-4)
Sunday, March 7:
Hunter X Hunter (seasons 1-4)