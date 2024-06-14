Travis Kelce’s Publicist Pia Malihi Dating Chiefs Star Skyy Moore

Keeping it in the Chiefs family! Travis Kelce’s inner circle is catching the love bug and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that his publicist, Pia Malihi, “is dating Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Skyy Moore.”

Neither Pia nor Skyy, 23, have addressed the status of their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Pia has made headlines after fans believed she threw shade at Travis’ pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. While the celebrity publicist celebrated her birthday on October 29, 2023, she reshared wishes from her friends via Instagram Stories. One birthday tribute stood out more than most, though, as the “Cruel Summer” singer appeared in the post.

“Happy birthday to our Roman Empire!” the text read alongside a photo of Taylor, 34, cheering on Travis, 34,. The photo was controversial, though, because a clown emoji was placed over the Grammy-winning artist’s face.

Fans quickly started to defend Taylor online, including one message via X that read, “It’s giving such jealousy vibes of TS.”

Pia never addressed the post, but she quickly made her Instagram private after receiving nasty comments.

That said, Pia’s friend Amanda, who made the clown-emoji birthday post, spoke about the choice of image.

“It’s me, hi. Was completely innocent to keep the attention on Pia’s bday,” Amanda wrote in a TikTok comment at the time. “Wrong choice of bday clown emoji (by me, not Pia!). Nothing but love for Taylor.”

Neither Travis nor Taylor have addressed the post.

The Hollywood It couple, who started dating in July 2023, seemingly hasn’t let outside noise affect their relationship as they have progressed in their whirlwind relationship. After Travis and the Chiefs became the 2024 Super Bowl champions in February, he has spent his free time with Taylor. The “Fortnight” singer is currently on her European stretch of the Eras tour.

The couple spent quality time together before she kicked off the tour on May 9 and a source exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor had “separation anxiety” away from Travis.

“They’re going to be facing their longest time apart. He’ll make some trips to see her, but she can’t be leaving tour to see him so she’s got to leave this all up to him and it’s making her very anxious,” an the source revealed in a story published on May 20. “Her separation anxiety has kicked in big time and it’s very worrisome for friends who think it’s a bad sign that she’s so panicked about having to have time apart from him.”

That said, the professional athlete seemingly cured her home sickness as he was in attendance at the kickoff show in Paris and enjoyed Lake Como ​with her during her off days.