Swifties might need to calm down. Taylor Swift fans showed up in full force when her new beau Travis Kelce’s rep seemed to shade the Grammy Award winner on Instagram. Taylor was seen in a photo with Travis as the two celebrated ​his publicist Pia Malihi’s birthday. However, someone placed a clown emoji over Taylor’s face in the picture which immediately angered some Swifties. But did Travis’ rep really throw shade at his girlfriend, Taylor?

Taylor Swift Fans Went on the Defense

On October 29, one of Pia’s friends posted a set of photos of a group, including Taylor and Travis, out celebrating Pia’s birthday. The Instagram caption read, “Happy birthday to our Roman Empire!” playing off the recent Roman Empire trend on TikTok. The only problem was that the friend placed the clown emoji over Taylor’s face. Pia reposted the set of pictures and because Pia is connected to Travis who’s connected to Taylor, Swifties showed up in droves ready to defend their queen.

As the comments began rolling in, Pia quickly went private on social media, but the internet is forever. Several people screenshot the infamous photo before sharing it to their own socials and Taylor’s fans had more than a few things to say.

One fan commented ​via X, formerly known as Twitter, “It’s giving such jealousy vibes of TS.”

While another X user said, “Why are some women so desperate and thirsty over a man? Let them live their relationship!”

Pia’s Malihi’s Friend Apologized for the Clown Emoji

With all the hate Pia was getting from Taylor’s fans, her friend, Amanda Mondre Metviner, spoke out on Instagram to say that Pia wasn’t the one who decided to use the clown emoji in the picture. Her Instagram is also now private.

However, ​fans took screenshots of ​her reply and it circulated online. Her message read, “It’s me, hi. Was completely innocent to keep the attention on Pia’s bday. Wrong choice of bday clown emoji (by me, not Pia!). Nothing but love for Taylor.”

Gotham/GC Images

Swifties Weren’t Convinced, Though

One person wrote on X, “Not sure the clown emoji screams ‘birthday’ in literally any scenario but the original girl who posted it commented….if I know girls who talk s–t like I think I do, this girl was absolutely talking s–t and got caught lol”

Deauxmoi Stepped ​in to Defend Pia

Neither Taylor or Travis have commented on the situation yet, but celebrity gossip blogger Deuxmoi stepped in to defend Pia. In a comment, Deuxmoi wrote, “The post was a repost. Pia did not put the clown emoji over TS’s face. It was a birthday post that was reposted by accident by someone who works for Pia. All parties involved realize it was an accident. IDK why the clown emoji was used originally.”

Regardless, it’s going to take more than that to calm down Taylor and Travis’ fans.

“Posted by accident? They accidentally went through all the steps needed to create a post, then add it to their own story, complete with captions, and somehow did it all with their eyes closed to not see the clown emoji right dead center? Take responsibility for your actions,” a fan wrote.

It looks like Pia and her friends might have just created their own Roman Empire.