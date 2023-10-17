2018: Pre-Split Woes

Even though Maren and Ryan didn’t break up until 2023, they admittedly had a rough patch after tying the knot in March 2018. “It was probably the hardest part of our relationship,” Maren admitted to Esquire in 2019. “We went on our honeymoon and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan. It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

However, they were able to get through the difficult time with the help of therapy. “We had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better,” Maren admitted.