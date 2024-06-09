Taylor Swift’s fame hasn’t gotten to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s head, according to Jason Kelce. The retired NFL star recently reflected on Travis’ ongoing romance with the pop star, noting that his younger brother has remained genuine since they began dating almost one year ago.

“I haven’t seen him change one bit,” Jason, 36, said of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, on the June 7 episode of the “Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino” podcast. “I think it’s a compliment. He’s stayed true to himself. He’s still humble, he treats everyone with the utmost respect like they’re equals, regardless of who they are.”

Travis and Taylor, 34, started their relationship in July 2023 after the NFL player spoke about attending one of her Eras tour concerts in Kansas City, Missouri, on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. He revealed that he wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, she heard about his podcast shoutout, and they got in touch. The two dated quietly for a few months before Taylor confirmed the romance by attending a Chiefs game in September 2023.

Since then, Taylor has been to 13 Chiefs games, including the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where the team took home the victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Travis has attended six of Taylor’s Eras tour concerts — five of which were international. It’s safe to say that this is no ordinary relationship, but they’ve both proven that they’re committed to making it work.

According to Jason, it also helps that Travis is “a very comfortable person in almost any scenario,” he said on “Whiskey Ginger.”

“He’s such a unique individual. I’ve never seen him uncomfortable anywhere,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center continued. However, Jason also admitted that it’s not possible to be completely “normal” in a relationship with an international superstar.

“[My wife] Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second,” he joked. “This is a whole other situation here. … Like, you can’t be a normal person at that point.”

While Travis’ personality has remained the same, there’s no denying that he’s reached a new level of fame since his relationship with Taylor began. He’s set to host the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, and he landed a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie. A source exclusively told Life & Style in May that this is just the start of his Hollywood dreams.

“Travis is not messing around and in the three months since the Super Bowl, he’s totally accelerated his Hollywood ​game plan and made multiple trips to town completely stealthily and sewn up a lot of support and opportunities in the process,” the insider said.

The source later added, “He’s making serious inroads and he’s refreshingly honest about this big-picture Hollywood dream of his. He wants to make himself money but it’s almost like it’s more important for him to make the executives who dare to believe in him a lot more money, and that’s not something you don’t see every day.”