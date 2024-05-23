Travis Kelce’s Career Moves as He Eyes Hollywood Fame

Travis Kelce is dead set on becoming a bona fide Hollywood superstar, as evidenced by his various new gigs. A source exclusively gives details to Life & Style on how he’s been schmoozing up a storm for more parts in films without any input whatsoever from fiancée-in-waiting Taylor Swift.

The insider reveals, “Travis is not messing around and in the three months since the Super Bowl, he’s totally accelerated his Hollywood ​game plan and made multiple trips to town completely stealthily and sewn up a lot of support and opportunities in the process.”

Travis, 34, has been jet-setting around the world with Taylor, 34, as she takes on the European leg of the Eras tour, but the NFL pro has reportedly still been making moves in the States.

The source continues, “It’s been a fast, smart, efficient effort to capitalize on his sudden superstardom, and he’s done in weeks what it took Tom Brady and LeBron James years to do: establish himself as a credible actor, on-camera host and producer to the biggest decision-makers in film and television.”

Clips of the couple cuddling everywhere from Coachella to Italy have been popping up on social media and sent fans into a frenzy. While the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer and Travis were visiting Lake Como, The Sun reported on Wednesday, May 22, that Taylor was “mesmerized” by the locale and that Travis “fell in love with the beauty and atmosphere” as the couple reportedly went house hunting.

Plus, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end seems to be almost universally loved, at least by Swifties.

“It helps that whenever Travis walks into a room, people feel like they’ve known him for years when, in reality, they had never heard of the guy twelve months ago,” the insider explains. “He’s making serious inroads and he’s refreshingly honest about this big-picture Hollywood dream of his. He wants to make himself money but it’s almost like it’s more important for him to make the executives who dare to believe in him a lot more money, and that’s not something you don’t see every day.”

According to the source, “Whatever scheme it is that he’s trying to execute, it’s working! And it’s working in a major way because he’s actually closing deals, getting jobs and getting a piece of the action. When you’re a TV executive you meet pro athletes who want to get into show business all the time but something about Travis cuts through the clutter and people immediately get that he’s worth taking big chances on. He has drive and he’s already proved he can handle enormous amounts of pressure, with or without Taylor Swift!”