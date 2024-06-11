Who Is Laila Abdallah? Meet the Actress Seen With Joe Jonas

It looks like Joe Jonas might have his ~Vacation Eyes~ set on someone new following his split from model Stormi Bree and amid his divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers member was spotted getting cozy on a beach with Laila Abdallah in June 2024.

Who Is Laila Abdallah?

Laila is a 28-year-old Lebanese actress who was born in Kuwait, and she still lives there today. She learned sign language at a young age to communicate with her parents, who are both deaf and mute. Laila also has a younger sister named Shahad and two other siblings.

Laila started out in her career by starring in music videos, including one for the Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah. She went on to star in the TV series Saher Al-lail in 2010, followed by Tu Nahar and Bab Al-Faraj. Most recently, in 2023, Laila appeared in 27 episodes of the show London Class, according to IMDb.

In December 2017, Laila tied the knot with Iranian actor Abdallah Abass, but the marriage didn’t last long. They got divorced in February 2018.

Laila has 5 million followers on Instagram as of June 2024.

Are Joe Jonas and Laila Abdallah Dating?

Joe and Laila were first linked on a seemingly romantic outing on a beach in Athens, Greece, on June 10, 2024. The “Cake By the Ocean” hitmaker was photographed shirtless and wearing a pair of green swim trunks, while Laila sported a cheeky blue floral one-piece. The pair laughed and splashed around in the water together, shared a hug and lounged on a recliner. However, neither Joe nor Laila has confirmed that they are dating.

The two both attended the One&Only Aesthesis Grand Opening Party on June 7, 2024, although it’s unclear if that’s where they met.

When Did Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Split?

After calling it quits with Sophie in September 2023, Joe made headlines with Stormi in January 2024. The two rang in the new year together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and were later photographed hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that Joe and Stormi “met through mutual friends and really hit it off. They’re getting to know each other and enjoying one another’s company.”

However, the romance “cooled off” by May 2024, a source told Us Weekly. “Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” the insider said, noting that Joe and Stormi decided to put a pause on their relationship.