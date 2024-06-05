Despite their 26-year age gap, Demi Moore and her rumored suitor Joe Jonas have a lot more in common than people realize as they spark a flirty friendship, sources exclusively tell Life & Style. The actress also appreciates the musician “rebuilding” his life following his split from Sophie Turner.

“It’s a really exciting time for both Demi and Joe, and that’s the big reason them building a friendship makes sense,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Thanks to the incredible reception to her film The Substance at Cannes, Demi is a movie star again.”

Demi, 61, and Joe, 34, were first spotted together in South France having lunch at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival in May. The New Mexico native attended the premiere of her upcoming film, The Substance, at the festival, which garnered a 13-minute standing ovation from fans.

She also served as host for the amfAR gala, in which the Jonas Brothers rocker made a surprise appearance onstage alongside his brother Nick Jonas. Demi and Joe’s lunch date came days after the “Lovebug” artist confirmed his split from model Stormi Bree, his first public relationship following his September 2023 divorce from the GOT actress, 28.

“Joe is finding his groove as a single dad and pretty much fully recovered from the roller-coaster ride of his marriage and his divorce from Sophie Turner,” the source explains. “He’s in rebuilding mode and not leaning as much on his brothers as he was a year ago. He’s his own man again, and Demi certainly can see that, and on her own level, relate to that.”

Joe and Demi have more in common than just their “extreme good looks,” with the source adding there’s a “temperament” and “‘never say die’ attitude” they both share.

“They also have more mutual friends than people realize. Joe’s laid back and low-stress demeanor is catnip for Demi, and dating an actual rock star has always intrigued her, so there are strong odds that these two are going to spend more time together,” the insider explains. “Joe is an easy guy to get to know and his near term goal is to find another fulfilling long term relationship and a potential stepmother who will be a positive influence on his children.”

Demi, mother of three daughters with ex Bruce Willis, “fits the bill,” with her Hollywood career in the best shape it’s been in 15 years.

“She’s not going to let this moment pass without making the most of it, and Joe should be thrilled that he’s been invited along for the ride,” the insider concludes.