Less than four months after he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was photographed arriving at an airport in Mexico with Stormi Bree Henley on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Now that she’s been linked to the newly-single star, fans are curious to know more about this gorgeous model.

Who Is Stormi Bree?

Stormi, who was born on December 6, 1990, is a model and former Miss Teen USA. She was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA in October 2008, and went on to win the Miss Teen USA title in July 2009.

In addition to modeling, Stormi has also dabbled in acting and singing. She tried out for American Idol in 2012, but did not make it past the first round of Hollywood Week. The pageant queen also starred in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and has other credits in short films and music videos.

stormibree/Instagram

“The first thing is that I make music,” Stormi said in a 2019 interview. “I started playing piano when I was five. I grew up in the theater, and then I joined a band. Now I’ve produced, written and edited a whole album.”

Stormi also designs jewelry for her line Lesk. “Inspired by the chic minimalism of her Czech great grandmother and her ability to layer unique pieces to make any outfit understated and unforgettable,” the brand’s website reads.

She sells pieces via an Etsy shop, as well. “Welcome to my little creative world,” her Etsy page says. “Hope you find something you love.”

Who Has Stormi Bree Dated?

Stormi was previously in a relationship with model Lucky Blue Smith. The two made headlines during their relationship because of their nearly 8-year age difference.

Although it’s unclear exactly when Stormi and Lucky started dating, he confirmed their relationship for the first time during a 2016 interview. They appear to have split sometime in 2017.

Does Stormi Bree Have Kids?

Stormi and Lucky share a daughter, Gravity. She was born in July 2017, when Stormi was 26 and Lucky was 19.

“I’ve never felt so happy,” Lucky gushed on Instagram after his daughter’s birth. “I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess.” In her own announcement, Stormi added, “Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of.”

The model was open about her pregnancy journey before she gave birth. “This has been the hardest, most beautiful, happiest, saddest, scariest, most empowering, simple, but entirely complex, amazing journey I’ve ever been on in my entire life,” she shared. “I’ve never felt more and less prepared for anything ,ever. It feels like all of the love that I have is inside of my body right now but so soon the biggest piece will be outside, living and breathing and bringing happiness to everyone. I can’t wait to share what feels like my little perfect secret. I love you.”

Are Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas Dating?

The status of Stormi and Joe’s relationship is unclear. The two were first linked in January 2024, when they were photographed at an airport in Mexico together. Fans also spotted them in Aspen that same week.

Amid the early sightings, Stormi and Joe had not followed each other on social media.

Representatives for Joe and Stormi did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.