Joe Jonas was surrounded by a group of friends while aboard a yacht in Miami on October 15, including former Playmate Erica McGraw. Although Joe is newly single following his split from Sophie Turner, there’s nothing going on between him and the model. In fact, she’s married to his good friend, Jay McGraw. Still, fans are dying to know more about the gorgeous blonde!

Who Is Erica McGraw?

Erica McGraw – whose maiden name is Dahm – was born on December 12, 1977, and is best known for being a Playboy model. She is a triplet and made her debut as a Playmate alongside her sisters, Nicole Kelly (née Dahm) and Jaclyn Dahm, in December 1998.

As students at the University of Minnesota at the time, the ladies were the centerfold for the Girls of the Big Ten issue. They were studying nursing at the university and their father nudged them to try out for the Playboy spread.

Backgrid/MEGA

The Dahm sisters are just the second set of triples to be featured in Playboy and went on to appear in several more spreads over the years. They were also on the cover of Playboy Australia in 1999.

Who Is Erica McGraw Married To?

Erica is married to Dr. Phil McGraw’s oldest son, Jay. Jay was also aboard the Miami yacht with Erica and Joe. Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, have been longtime friends with Jay’s brother, Jordan McGraw. Jordan has opened up for the Jonas Brothers in concert many times, and the families are clearly very close.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Does Erica McGraw Have Kids?

Erica and Jay looked to be living it up during their Miami outing, but they’re also dedicated parents. They have a daughter, Avery, born in March 2010, and a son, London, born in August 2011. The family lives in Calabasas, California.

Is Erica McGraw on TV?

In addition to a modeling career, Erica has also made several television appearances over the years. She and her sisters appeared on an episode of Boy Meets World, and were also on Renovate My Family, a reality show hosted by Erica’s husband, Jay.

In 2009 and 2010, Erica and her sisters were also on several episodes of The Doctors. Jay works as a producer on the show and had the ladies on to discuss topics like pregnancy, childbirth and infertility. Other appearances include shows like 1 vs. 100, Family Feud and House Wars, which they won with help from their father.