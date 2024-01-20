Sophie Turner has found love with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and now Joe Jonas has moved on, too!

On January 5, the “Sucker” singer, 34, was photographed hitting the slopes in Aspen with model Stormi Bree. “They met through mutual friends and really hit it off,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re getting to know each other and enjoying one another’s company.”

Stormi, 33, even rang in the new year with Joe in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he and his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, performed at a private party. “There was some downtime, and Joe’s brothers got a chance to hang out with Stormi,” says the source. “They thought she was nice and so down to earth.”

Priyanka Chopra “got along splendidly” with the former Miss Teen USA, too, adds the source: “They had lots to talk about, given that they’re both former pageant gals.”

As for how Sophie, 27, feels about Joe finding someone else? The Game of Thrones star, with whom he shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months, is “so immersed in her own romance, she’s not bothered by who Joe is seeing,” notes the source. “She’s relieved to see him dating again.”