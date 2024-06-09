Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey and Love Is Blind star Jessica “Jess” Vestal first sparked dating rumors in 2023. Now, fans are watching them connect on Netflix’s Perfect Match season 2, in which singles from other reality shows try to find their soulmates through various compatibility challenges and matchups. Harry and Jess hit it off on the show, but many fans have wondered if the relationship lasted beyond filming.

What Happened Between Harry Jowsey and Jess Vestal on ‘Perfect Match’?

The first six episodes of Perfect Match season 2 dropped on Netflix on June 7, 2024. Harry and Jess paired up in episode 3, although she struggled to believe that his intentions were honest after she heard negative comments from other contestants. Many of them claimed that Harry, who has a reputation for being a player, was a “f–kboy” who didn’t want a serious relationship. The couple argued about it a few times, including a fight where Harry broke into tears in episode 5.

“I’m dating to marry and I don’t care about anything else … I have nothing to defend, my friends are gonna say stupid s–t and that’s just how it is. As my girl, you should just talk to me,” he told Jess, later adding, “I’ve never questioned you and I wish you’d never question me.”

Jess shared her side with Harry, explaining, “Since I walked in, I barely stepped one foot in here, and people said ‘Why is Harry here? You’re dumb for being with him. The same thing will happen to you.’ After hearing it so much, eventually I’m not gonna be able to shake it off so easily.”

Meanwhile, a frustrated Harry told the cameras, “I’m here for Jess and I want to be there for Jess… I think Jessica is the perfect match for me but for some reason, all these people just want to talk poorly about me.”

The two were able to work things out in episode 6. She said she was “overthinking” and apologized for judging his “past choices.”

“He’s worth working on things for,” Jess said in a confessional. Fans will have to wait for the remaining episodes to drop on June 14 and June 21, 2024, to see how their on-camera romance unfolds.

Are Harry Jowsey and Jess Vestal Still Dating?

In March 2024, TMZ published photos of Harry and Jess packing on PDA at the beach in Tulum, Mexico, but the snaps were reportedly taken in September 2023, around the time that Perfect Match was filmed.

In late September 2023, Harry danced with Rylee Arnold on Dancing With the Stars season 32. Fans began to speculate that the reality star and the pro dancer were dating, but he shut down the rumors and revealed in April 2024 that he was dating someone else at the start of DWTS. However, the Rylee speculation led to a split.

“I had a secret relationship at the start of Dancing With the Stars. All those edits and all that stuff kind of brought me and my girlfriend at the time apart,” he said on his “Boyfriend Material” podcast. Though he did not name the girlfriend, many fans speculated that it was Jess.

“I was madly in love with this girl,” he added. “It was probably just infatuation, but I thought it was love. Obviously, it ended up ending, and it fizzled out because it’s so difficult to see your boyfriend or girlfriend on Dancing with the Stars being that close with someone else.”

Jess also confirmed in March 2024 that she was single by sharing a TikTok video with the question written over it, “Are you in a relationship?” She lip-synced, “No. It was no 15 minutes ago and it’s no now. Like, every time.”

Jess captioned the video, “Trust, y’all will know when someone has wifed me up. Let’s focus on the ones who actually might be.”