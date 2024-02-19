Love Is Blind season 6 returned on Valentine’s Day 2024 with a brand new cast of singles looking to find love on the popular Netflix reality TV show. Jessica Vestal was one of the women who grabbed fans’ attention in the newest season right off the bat.

Who Is ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6’s Jessica Vestal?

Jessica works as an executive assistant and is a single mom to her daughter, Autumn. The reality star was upfront about her daughter’s importance in her life and any man that wasn’t accepting of Autumn “would be a total deal-breaker and a complete red flag because we’re a package deal.”

As for what she looks for in a partner, Jessica said that “above almost anything else is a good sense of humor.” She also added that if people decided to judge a book by its cover, they would miss out on her “really funny and goofy personality.”

“One thing about me is I’m going to laugh, and so that means he’s going to be laughing all the time — whether it be with me or at me,” Jessica explained in her Love Is Blind bio.

The mom of one added that she was ready to push past her vulnerabilities in the pods because she’d “never really given someone the chance to fully know [her].”

Did Jessica Vestal Find Love on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Jessica connects with Jimmy Presnell pretty early on in the pods. However, Jimmy also connected with a woman named Chelsea Blackwell, and ultimately ended up proposing to Chelsea instead of Jessica. When Jessica learned about Jimmy’s decision, she told him he was going to “choke” when he saw “what he missed out on.”

Fans were torn on how they felt about her reaction with some feeling like it crossed a line while others applauded her sassy clapback.

“I cannot wait for Jimmie to see you, he is totally gonna choke!!” wrote one Instagram user, while another commented, “She belittled her competitor by saying that. She’s a mean girl. I’d never vibe with someone like her. Girl you know you are fine but you don’t need to have such a big ego about it.”

Has Love Is Blind’s Jessica Ever Been Married?

Jess opened up about her relationship with Autumn’s father, telling Jimmy that the former couple had met as children.

“We kinda just grew up together. We were always friends. I moved around a lot and we were always friends. He was kinda like my constant, like my home base,” she explained. “And then my senior year of high school, I got pregnant. It wasn’t one of those things where I was, like, sleeping around.”

She went on to reveal that she and Autumn’s father were never married, and split “a year after she was born.” We coparent great. He’s still part of her life. He’s a great father,” she added.

Love Is Blind’s Jessica Is Active on Instagram

Fans can find Jessica on Instagram under the username @jess.ves. Her social media showcases her love for friends and family, especially Autumn.

In one of her Instagram posts, Jessica shared a photo of a letter she had written to Autumn while she was filming Love Is Blind.

“I wanted to share a piece of my personal behind the scenes. Although I wholeheartedly knew going on Love Is Blind was the right choice, I struggled immensely with knowing I would be away from my daughter for an extended amount of time. Prior to this, I had never even taken a vacation longer than a few days away from her, so it was important for me to reassure her while I was away that she was still at the forefront of my thoughts,” Jessica wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I wrote a letter for her to open every day while I was in the pods, each inside an envelope with a little surprise. It didn’t make missing her any easier, but it was a small reminder to her that she was with me and part of the process every step of the way.”