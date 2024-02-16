A new season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has brought a new batch of singles and plenty of drama to go along with them. One season 6 newcomer, Jeramey Lutinski, found himself in a love triangle within the first six episodes. Who is Jeramey, and who did he choose?

Who Is Jeramey on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

Jeramey is a 32-year-old intralogistics worker who describes himself as both a “couch potato” and someone who can do “something outdoorsy,” according to Tudum. He’s looking for a partner who can “match his energy on both fronts.” He needs someone who can join in on his daily routine of “working out and being physically active.” Jeramey warned that he snores “like a freight train,” but he hopes that won’t bother his partner. Tired of the “superficial practices” on dating apps and social media, Jeramy wants to “forge a life-changing and authentic soul connection with his future spouse.”

“A deal-breaker for me in a relationship is someone who’s just not genuine,” he said.

Jeramey’s Instagram showcases his love of adventure. He’s posted photos of hikes, a Spartan race, UTV rides across state lines, jet skiing and more. However, Jeramey has also shown off his chill side with photos of him relaxing on a cozy couch with a book. Balance is key!

Does Jeramey Get Engaged on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

Early in Love Is Blind season 6, which dropped its first six episodes on Netflix on February 14, 2024, Jeramey found love connections with two women. After meeting Sarah Ann and Laura Dadisman, the adventurer said he enjoyed the banter he had with both of them. However, he ultimately decided that Laura was the one for him and broke things off with Sarah Ann.

“This started off as, like, a fun game. And then it progressively got more and more serious. And now we’re sitting here at this point, making life decisions. I decided last night that you were the person for me,” he told Laura before proposing to her. “I would love more than anything to have you as my wife. I want you here as my forever person.”

The newly-engaged Jeramy and Laura headed to the Dominican Republic for their first passionate night together. Though things appeared to be going well for the couple, it got awkward when Jeramey brought up to the rest of the cast that Laura jokingly told him to “bean dip” Amber “AD” Desiree (slang for flick her breast). A preview for the rest of the season also showed tension between Jeramey and Laura, as Jeramey stayed out until 5 a.m. talking to Sarah Ann.

Are Jeramey and Laura Still Together?

It’s unclear if Jeramey and Laura are still together, as they haven’t posted each other on social media. They also don’t follow each other, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they broke up. Fans will have to wait and see how their relationship unfolds on Love Is Blind season 6.

The remaining episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 drop on Netflix on February 21, February 28 and March 6, 2024.