Love Is Blind fans watched Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills create a connection in the pods during season 6 of the Netflix dating reality show. After getting engaged, viewers are now wondering if the pair ever got married and if they are still together.

Are Love Is Blind’s Kenneth and Brittany Still Together?

It’s not currently known if Ken and Brittany are still together. While they are supposed to keep their relationship status a secret until the season finale airs on March 6, 2024, neither Ken nor Brittany have posted with each other on social media or interacted on their profiles.

However, she hinted that their love story might not have been made to last when she shared a cryptic post promoting the season in February 2024. “To have and to hold… or maybe not? We’re ONE WEEK away from the big day,” she wrote alongside several photos of her time on the show, including a snapshot of her appearing defeated as she rested her head on a counter. “Tune into @loveisblindnetflix on @netflix this Valentine’s Day to follow our journey #loveisblind.”

What Did Love Is Blind’s Kenneth and Brittany Bond About in the Pods?

One of the defining moments in Ken and Brittany’s courtship came when they bonded over their shared faith. Additionally, they found a connection over their similar losses. Ken previously opened up about his biological mother’s death from cancer, while Brittany explained that her father died when she was 5 following his battle with alcohol addiction.

What Happened When Love Is Blind’s Kenneth and Brittany Met in Person?

While they fell in love sight unseen, the pair quickly hit it off when they met in person following their engagement. Brittany continued to gush about Ken during the couples’ getaway in the Dominican Republic, and made it clear to the other women that she had strong feelings for her man.

What Problems Have Love Is Blind’s Kenneth and Brittany Faced?

One major obstacle the couple will likely have to overcome is navigating how to be in an interracial relationship. While speaking to costar Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Ken admitted that he had concerns about his future with Brittany.

Netflix

“It’s making me think,” he said after AD asked him whether he felt confident that Brittany could raise Black children. “It’s a big decision.”

Fans will get to see how Ken and Brittany’s relationship plays out on the show. New episodes of Love Is Blind will stream on Netflix every Wednesday between February 14, 2024, and March 6, 2024.