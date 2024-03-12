Love Is Blind exes Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorman are keeping a secret. ​Brittany shared a video to TikTok on Monday, March 11, in which she hinted that she and Kenneth were ready to share something big on the upcoming Wednesday, March 13, reunion episode.

The video started with Brittany, 25, standing alone in the frame with the text “Don’t tell anyone” overlayed. A few seconds in, she ​gestured behind her and Kenneth, 26, walked in from another room. Kenneth ​waved to the camera and then the video ended.

The mysterious clip was captioned, “Its safe with…[face with hand over mouth] Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at.”

Fans flocked to the comments with their theories about the current status of the ​former reality TV couple’s relationship.

“All the couples who were supposed to get married have been posting together,” one commented. “They’re tryna trick us for the reunion.”

“IS THAT A RING ON YOUR FINGER?!” another asked.

The tax preparation company H&R block even chimed in, asking the question that is on every fan’s mind: “Did you file jointly this year?”

Just weeks earlier, Kenneth opened up to People about his and Brittany’s emotional breakup on the show’s February 21 episode despite their “phenomenal connection” to each other.

“As hard as it was for me to say, ‘I think it’s the time we need to just walk away from each other at this moment,’ ultimately, what it was for me is just the power of time,” Kenneth told the outlet on February 22. He explained that despite his love for Brittany, he was not ready to say “I do” in less than a week.

After fighting for their relationship “to the end, tooth and nail,” he decided it was “not the best thing to keep going” so close to their wedding day.

Brittany also shared her thoughts on their breakup with People, noting that she and Kenneth began “drifting apart” toward the end of the season.

“I think, as time went on, maybe time wasn’t necessarily on our side and maybe that played a role in it, too,” she said. “And of course we’re still figuring out things for ourselves. We’re both still growing.”

Brittany and Kenneth became one of the first couples to get engaged after connecting in the pods. They spent their first moments together face-to-face on a getaway to the Dominican Republic ahead of their planned wedding day. However, when the pair began their lives together in North Carolina, problems with emotional intimacy seemed to drive a wedge between them.

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion premieres on Netflix Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET.