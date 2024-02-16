Viewers are getting to know the cast members of Love Is Blind season 6, and many are wondering what contestant Clay Gravesande does for a living and how he makes money.

What Is ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay’s Job?

His show screen bio says he’s an “Enterprise and Sales Entrepreneur,” along with the quote, “I have everything made for love and am looking for a best friend.”

Clay’s Instagram page states that he’s the owner of WaveSandy Water Rentals, a jet ski and boat rental company based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The business’ home page explains, “Being a black-owned business for jet skis can provide opportunities for growth, community support, while also supporting diversity and inclusion in the boating industry. As a Black-owned business, it is important to offer quality products and services, and to develop a strong reputation within the community.”

Why Did Clay Found WaveSandy Water Rentals?

The company’s page states that his “mission was to help the great people of the Carolina’s to enjoy their time outdoors,” adding, “We pride ourselves on being convenient for our clients and giving them the tools to enjoy their time out on the lake.”

“The business was founded by Clayton Gravesande, a graduate from the University of South Carolina. Clayton always seen his friends leave the Carolina’s to rent boats and jet skis. He wanted to help enhance the city by bringing attention to the great lakes in the Carolina’s (Lake Norman & Lake Wylie),” it continued.

What Other Businesses Does Clay Own?

Clay has an Airbnb rental in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he gets additional income, as it rents for $120 a night. The dual-level one-bedroom apartment is located in the city’s Uptown area near many hot restaurants and bars. Clay wrote in the property’s description, “This is a great place to enjoy the best that Charlotte has to offer.”

Courtesy of Clay Gravesande/Instagram

Clay Loves the Water and Traveling

His Instagram page is filled with photos on boating trips to Santorini, Greece; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Clay Was a College Athlete

While ​attending the University of South Carolina, Clay was a star sprinter on the school’s track and field team. He was a six-time NCAA All-American and the 2014 team captain.

Where Is Love Is Blind’s Clay From?

He was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey, attending the city’s Franklin High School. Clay grew up a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and still attends the team’s NFL games in the City of Brotherly Love.