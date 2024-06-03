After failing to find love during their seasons of various Netflix dating series, stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum and more are getting a second chance during season 2 of Perfect Match.
The U.K. native joins former costar Alara on the beach as they look for love.
Christine Obanor
The model appeared on season 5 of Too Hot to Handle before taking to the beach to compete for a one-week vacation to anywhere in the world.
Brittan Byrd
The Hawaii native was first introduced to Netflix viewers during season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.
“She’s backkk! will i find my match made in heaven?” she captioned her Perfect Match casting announcement.
Kaz Bishop
The Dated and Related alum is leaving his twin brother at home as he tries to form a connection on the beach.
Alara Taneri
Alara appeared on U.K. series Dated and Related, but her relationship with Kieran Bishop (Kaz’s identical twin brother) fizzled. Leaving brother Ceylan behind this time, Alara is looking for love at the villa.
Jessica Vestal
The Love Is Blind star slash single mom left the pods heartbroken after Jimmy Presnell proposed to another woman. Will Jess find love during her second chance?
Tolú Ekundare
Netflix fans might recognize Tolú from The Trust season 1, but they’re about to get to know the model a whole lot better during Perfect Match season 2.
Xanthi Perdikomatis
“SECRETS OUT, BABY!😈 I’m so excited to announce that I am going to be on Perfect Match S2! What are we thinking?… will I find my match?” the Circle alum shared via Instagram.
Dom Gabriel
After winning Perfect Match season 1 with then-girlfriend Georgia Hassarati, Dom is back for another go.
Jake Cunningham
The Ultimatum season 1 star recently revealed he’s “in a relationship with the woman of [his] dreams.” But did he find his new love on Perfect Match?
Melinda Berry
Melinda is no stranger to Netflix dating shows as she previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 2 AND Dated and Related season 1. Jury is still out if she’ll find love on Perfect Match.
Nigel Jones
Nigel is an entrepreneur and a model looking for love (& to win a vacation to anywhere) during season 2.
Micah Lussier
Micah isn’t letting being dumped at the altar during Love Is Blind stop her from getting a second chance at love.
Harry Jowsey
The Too Hot to Handle star dating Georgia after her shocking split from Dom. After his split from the Australian beauty, rumors began swirling about his connection to Love Is Blind star Jess Vestal.
Stevan Ditter
Stevan describes himself as “the flirtatious, loud and obnoxious one,” but will he find his Perfect Match in Panama?
Bryton Constantin
The Squid Game: The Challenge star is seen getting hot and heavy with Love Is Blind alum Micah in the trailer for season 2.
Elys Hutchinson
The winner of Too Hot to Handle season 5 is taking her chances at finding love on the beaches of Playa Bonita, Panama, for season 2 of Perfect Match.
Dominique Defoe
“Ready to raise hell, love out loud, and make ignorant people REALLY uncomfortable,” the Too Hot to Handle star shared via Instagram, alongside the teaser for season 2.
Izzy Zapata
We hope Love Is Blind’s Izzy got his finances in order before heading to paradise.
Trevor Sova
Trevor, from Love Is Blind season 6, may have shaved his signature mullet, but has he dropped all of his ex-girlfriend drama?
Holly Scarfone
The TikToker, who first appeared during season 3 of Too Hot to Handle, joined the cast of Perfect Match after her rumored romance with Scott Disick.
Justin Assada
Will the Surviving Paradise star actually survive paradise?