What can’t she do? Taylor Swift baked boyfriend Travis Kelce homemade cinnamon rolls before his big game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

“Taylor is so nice,” retired NFL star Bernie Kosar said during a Tuesday, December 19, appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. He went on to recount his first introduction to the Grammy winner at Travis’ house before the game, saying, “Typically an NFL team, you go to the hotel the night before the game. You wake up the next morning, you have pregame meal, then you go to the stadium with the team.”

Bernie, 60, added that he and Travis, 34, went to Travis’ home before the game. “[Taylor] comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Hours after whipping up the baked treat, Taylor, 34, made her NFL debut when she was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from a suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium. At the time, rumors had been swirling for weeks, after Taylor and Travis’ relationship after the Super Bowl champ revealed he had invited the “Bad Blood” artist to the game during a September 23 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” Travis gushed.

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor and Travis were photographed leaving the stadium together in his vintage convertible before being spotted getting cozy at the team’s afterparty.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said during the September 27 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

He continued, “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom. To see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s–t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

Fans were left wondering how long the pair had been seeing each other after Travis’ initial podcast shoutout following Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City in July.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor revealed during her Time Person of the Year interview, which was published on December 6. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

The “Karma” singer went on to say that she and Travis were already “a couple” before the September 24 game. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”