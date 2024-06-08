Taylor Swift Pauses Edinburgh Show for Fan in Need of Help

Taylor Swift doesn’t have any kids of her own yet, but she’s always in protective mom mode when it comes to her fans. The pop star paused her surprise song set during her first Eras tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, to signal that a fan needed help — and refused to continue until assistance was provided.

While performing an acoustic mashup of her songs “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” and “I Know Places” at the show on Friday, June 7, Taylor, 34, noticed that a fan in front of her needed help, as seen in fan footage shared on TikTok.

The pop star continued to play her guitar, but she stopped singing the lyrics and instead said, “We need help right in front of me please, right in front of me. Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is.”

Pointing her guitar in front of her, Taylor added, “It’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing ‘til somebody helps them. And I’m gonna keep singing this song. I don’t think anybody’s gotten to them yet, but they’re gonna. ‘Cause we’re not gonna keep singing, we’re just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when … I can do this all night.”

After a few more seconds, Taylor finally confirmed that the fan received assistance, saying, “OK you’re good? Awesome!” She then resumed singing.

Fans in the comments of the video were in awe of how much the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker cares about her audience members during her concerts.

“I become a bigger fan every day,” one user wrote, while another commented, “She makes me feel so safe.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“She just has her awareness out on the whole dang stadium and can control ALL the activity and direct emergency services as well as her on stage crew! So cool,” a third fan added.

Another person pointed out that “this really means she is looking at the fans during her shows.”

It certainly is not the first time that Taylor, who is set to perform two more shows in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 8, and June 9, has interrupted her own singing to help the audience. Back in May 2023, the Grammy winner created a viral Swiftie moment when she yelled at a security guard while singing “Bad Blood” in Philadelphia, as the guard was seemingly harassing a fan for no reason. “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything! Hey, stop!” Taylor shouted between verses.

Six months later, the singer did what she could to ensure fans stayed hydrated at her concerts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, amid a heat wave. Unfortunately, one fan, Ana Clara Benavides, died at 23 years old at the stadium.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Stories on November 17. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

Two nights later, Taylor seemingly honored Ana with a tearful performance of “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”