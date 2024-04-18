Taylor Swift seemingly doesn’t have to worry about the outside world when she’s with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” a source told Us Weekly in a story published on Thursday, April 18. “He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”

The couple began dating in summer 2023, while they have made several public appearances together since confirming their romance in September 2023. Not only has Taylor, 34, attended a handful of his Kansas City Chiefs games, but Travis, 34, has flown internationally to cheer her on during her Eras tour.

The “Cruel Summer” singer even traveled from Japan to Las Vegas to watch Travis play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. Following the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor joined Travis’ family to congratulate him on the field.

Now that football season is over and her tour is on hiatus, the pair have been enjoying their off time by going on tropical getaways and attending Coachella. Several fans rushed to social media to share videos of Taylor and Travis in the crowd as they packed on the PDA during the sets.

Meanwhile, one clip seemingly captured Taylor apologizing to Travis for drinking too much at Coachella. Squid Game alum Jackie Gonzalez, who is skilled in lip reading, took to TikTok to analyze one clip that captured the duo talking in the crowd. “That was the best thing that’s happened tonight. Sorry, I’m drunk,” Jackie claimed Taylor said.

Not only did Taylor and Travis enjoy the performances, but they also attended James Kennedy’s DJ set at the Neon Carnival presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila on April 13. They arrived around 2:15 a.m. and spent time in the VIP section near the stage, an eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style.

“Travis walked into the area first and was joined by Taylor, Ice Spice and a few others, in addition to a crew of security guards,” the insider shared. “Taylor and Travis cozied up as they enjoyed cocktails and bopped their heads to James’ set, which was a blend of house and pop music.”

Taylor is clearly smitten with Travis, and it seems that the professional athlete feels the same way. “Travis told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same,” another source exclusively told Life & Style on April 3. “It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise.”