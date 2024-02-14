Jason Kelce got a taste of what it’s like to be Taylor Swift as they shared a suite at Super Bowl 2024. He was overwhelmed, as so many celebrities wanted to meet and greet the pop superstar at the game.

“Turns out everyone wants to meet Taylor,” Jason, 36, revealed to his brother and Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on their Wednesday, February 14, “New Heights” podcast. “Shaq came in the suite,” he added, referring to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“I think it was my first understanding of some of the things that she has to deal with. Because there’s a lot of star-studded people there and it’s like, ‘Dude, everyone wants to come see her but the suite’s only so big.’ It was overwhelming to be honest with you,” Jason explained.

“I was going outside the suite; I was talking to Keegan-Michael Key and his wife and a bunch of people. The celebrity attendance at the game was pretty unreal,” the Philadelphia Eagles star continued.

Travis, 34, assured Jason that while it might have been a lot for him to absorb, the 14-time Grammy winner, 34, was just fine. “Taylor thrives in those situations. She’s been in them countless times in her life,” the three-time Super Bowl champ said.

Jason and wife Kylie Kelce were the first to arrive at the suite inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl matchup between Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. They were soon joined by the brothers’ mom, Donna Kelce, ​and then Taylor arrived with some famous friends, including Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Throughout the game, more celebrity pals made their way to Taylor’s suite with the Kelce family. Singer Lana Del Rey was seen chatting with the “Karma” singer during the second quarter. Towards the end of the game, Miles and Keleigh Teller joined Taylor and were part of the celebration inside the suite when the Chiefs won in overtime by a score of 25-22.

Courtesy of Miles Teller/X

Shaq, 51, may have had an alternative motive for wanted to meet Taylor, as he seemingly wanted to get close to Ice Spice. He shared an Instagram photo posing with the two women at the game on Tuesday, February 13, writing in the caption, “And @icespice is so damn fine thanks @taylorswift.”

Jason first met Taylor when he and Kylie, 31, joined the “Willow” songstress in the family suite at ​the Chiefs’ playoff road game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21. His Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs the week prior in the wild card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ohio native ended up stealing the show from Taylor, as he went shirtless and celebrated a Chiefs touchdown by crawling out of their suite and into the stands with a beer in hand.

While Kylie warned Jason to be on his “best behavior” at the game alongside the Taylor, he threw caution to the wind and let loose.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason told Travis on their “New Heights” podcast on January 24. “I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’” His celebrations went viral, and Taylor seemed to love it, as they were seen hugging and giving each other high-fives.