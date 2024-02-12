Even at Super Bowl 2024, Kylie Kelce remained true to her word and refused to wear any gear supporting her brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11.

Some fans thought Kylie, 31, might break her rule, as husband Jason Kelce wore red and yellow checkered overalls with the Chiefs’ logo across the front to cheer on his younger brother.

Kylie chose to wear a red long-sleeved University of Cincinnati Bearcats shirt, supporting the school where both Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, played football during their collegiate careers.

The Philadelphia native revealed she’s only loyal to the Eagles when it comes to wearing NFL clothing. “I mean, I just can’t do it,” Kylie told For The Win ahead of Super Bowl 2024, adding, “I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won’t wear Chiefs stuff.”

“I’m not an aesthetic girly. I do not plan my outfits ahead of time,” she added. “So, I would imagine that I will go back in the direction of either ​’New Heights’ podcast or Cincinnati,” to the Super Bowl.

At her other two playoff appearances, Kylie wore a red shirt with yellow lettering supporting the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast as well as a University of Cincinnati sweater.

When Kylie was first shown in her suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans cheered on her devotion to only supporting the Eagles.

“Kylie Kelce’s commitment to never wearing actual Chiefs gear is my favorite thing about her,” one fan wrote on X, while another added, “God bless Kylie Kelce for absolutely refusing to wear anything besides Eagles gear.”

“Kylie Kelce REFUSES to root for any team other than the Eagles and I’m SO HERE FOR IT,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Kylie: ‘I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear Kelce, I would not wear another team’s stuff.'”

One person even poked fun at how Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, had been a longtime Eagles fan but for the Super Bowl was decked out in a Chiefs T-shirt, jacket and baseball hat, posting side-by-side photos next to Kylie and writing, “The loyal Kylie Kelce vs. the traitorous Scott Swift.”

Kylie was born in the Philadelphia suburb of Narberth, Pennsylvania. She was a field hockey star at Lower Marion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, and went on to play the sport in college at Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, not far from where she grew up.

Jason met Kylie via Tinder in 2015, although she didn’t know he was a pro athlete. “None of his pictures showed Eagles football,” she said in the 2023 Amazon Prime Video documentary Kelce. Jason was drafted by the Eagles in 2011 and has played for the team for his entire career. The couple married on April 14, 2018, and have since welcomed three daughters.